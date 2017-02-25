License renewal for Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drain-Layers

Auckland, February 26, 2017

Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drain-Layers are being reminded today, to ensure they relicense by April 1, 2017, or they will be unable to legally undertake work.

These are regulated industries in New Zealand and it is illegal for anyone to do this work unless they hold authorisation from the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board.

The Board’s Chief Executive, Martin Sawyers said that the new licensing year is fast approaching.

“Tradespeople need to carry a current authorisation card. In February 2017, the Board stepped up its public awareness drive with a three-month national TV, social media and digital marketing campaign to ensure that consumers are informed of the importance of always asking to see to see a NZ Practicing License, and understanding the risks if they don’t at www.pgdb.co.nz/consumer. You can check to see if a person is authorised by searching our online public register at www.pgdb.co.nz or phone us on 0800-743262,” he said.

If a homeowner believes that work has been done by someone who is not authorised, or has concerns about the competency of tradespeople, they can complain to the Board, he added.

