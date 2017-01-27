Light exhibition stuff stolen

Sourced Content

Radio New Zealand

Wellington, Friday, January 27, 2017

A part of a light exhibition in Wellington’s botanic garden created by Massey University students has been stolen in broad daylight.

The exhibition, made up of LED lights embedded within large acrylic cubes, and connected to a generator, went missing between 10 am and 4 pm.

Three of the nine cubes on display were stolen, as well as the generator.

The remainder of the exhibition could not operate unless the generator was replaced.

The display was part of the Meridian Gardens Magic music and lights festival, and was created by four fourth-year design students from Massey University.

Disappointing behaviour

Lecturer Antony Nevin said that the theft was incredibly disappointing.

“Sometimes you put stuff in a public environment – even in a semi-controlled environment – and people see it as free, and therefore somehow they have a right to take it or vandalise it.”

“One of the students said to me, ‘What do we have to do, do we have to make this just out of concrete?’

Mr Nevin said that the students spent more than a month working on the exhibition.

He said that the council had been very supportive in encouraging the students to get involved, and it was a bitter pill to swallow.

A police spokesperson said that the stolen gear was worth about $3000, and the police were making enquiries into the incident.

They encouraged anyone with any information to come forward.

