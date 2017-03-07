Little shuffles his Shadow Cabinet

Wellington, March 7, 2017

Following the appointment of Jacinda Ardern as the Deputy Leader, Labour Party Leader Andrew Little has announced changes to his Shadow Cabinet.

Dunedin North MP David Clark succeeds Annette King (who resigned as Deputy Leader) as Health Spokesperson as part of a minor reallocation of portfolios announced today by Labour Leader Andrew Little.

“David has been Associate Spokesperson for some time and has worked closely with Annette in this important portfolio and so I am very confident he will do well in this role,” Mr Little said.

He said that if elected in the general election scheduled to be held on September 23, 2017, the Labour government will reverse National’s health cuts.

“David’s skills and experience will be invaluable in communicating to the electorate how Labour will fix the health system,” Mr Little said.

“Stuart Nash takes over David’s Economic Development (including Regional Development) portfolio and David Parker picks up his Trade and Export Growth role. Megan Woods has been a strong performer in her Climate Change and Canterbury Issues roles and picks up Stuart’s Energy, Innovation and Science, Research and Development portfolios,” Mr Little added.

Among the other changes announced today are:

Peeni Henare gains State Owned Enterprises

Raymond Huo, who is expected to join the Labour caucus next week, takes over the Land Information Role once sworn in

Annette King is the new State Services Spokesperson

Adrian Rurawhe moves into the Shadow Cabinet

“This completes changes triggered by Michael Wood’s election as Mt Roskill MP. Earlier this year Kris Faafoi was elected Senior Whip and Adrian Rurawhe, Caucus Secretary. The team I lead into this year’s election is strong and determined. We will be working hard to show New Zealanders that there is a better way that provides fairness and opportunity for all,” Mr Little said.

*

Share this: Facebook

