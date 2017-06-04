London Bridge attacks leave at least six dead

Sourced from Reuters

London, Sunday, June 4, 2017

At least six people were killed by attackers near London Bridge on Saturday, police said.

Police said three attackers drove a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market.

“Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed on Borough Market,” Mark Rowley, Britain’s top anti-terrorism officer, said.

“Sadly, six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot by police,” he said. “The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes,” he said.

Earlier Story

London, June 4(Reuters)

Militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revellers on the street and in bars in the nearby Borough Market area on Saturday night in what authorities described as a terrorist attack.

The fatalities

Armed police rushed to the scene where shots were heard and authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to “run, hide, tell” if they were caught in the attack. The BBC cited police as saying there had been more than one fatality.

Britain’s Sun newspaper said seven people were feared killed and two attackers were shot dead by police near London Bridge; but there was no immediate confirmation of this. Sky news said police were unable to confirm all attackers were accounted for.

General Election

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body. Hours after the attack the area remained sealed off.

Bill English condemns attack

Wellington, June 4, 2017

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English has condemned the latest terror attack in London and reiterated New Zealand’s commitment to the international fight against violent extremism.

He issued the following statement at 345 pm:

Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people.

No one should be forced to live in fear, no matter their race or religion, their politics or their beliefs.

Combating terrorism

The international community must continue its efforts to combat terror and to degrade those who seek to inflict it and New Zealand remains committed to playing its part.

New Zealand’s thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, along with their families and friends. Our hearts go out to you.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has also written to his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson to express New Zealand’s condolences

*

Picture Courtesy: Yahoo! News

