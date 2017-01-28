Long weekend accident spots

Potential traffic hotspots in the upper North Island have been highlighted by NZTA, with two back-to-back long weekends ahead.
Auckland Anniversary Day, which occurs this coming Monday, is a public holiday for the Auckland province, observed by Northland, Auckland, Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne and East Coast Regions.
The following Monday is Waitangi Day, a public holiday for the whole country.
NZTA has produced interactive maps to show the busiest routes and the times that popular hotspots were expected to be most congested.
The Agency hoped people planning on driving took note of travel times and planned accordingly.
Waikato journey manager Liam Ryan said the region was hosting several large public events over the two-week period.
“Roads across Bay of Plenty/Waikato will be busy with people visiting family and friends on these long weekends and these big events are likely to add to the numbers.”
NZTA identified eight hotspots in Whangarei, Warkworth, Takanini, Maramarua, Taupiri, Karapiro, Kaimai Ranges and State Highway 2 between Paeroa and Tauranga.
Mr Ryan said the information was “based on previous years’ travel patterns on Anniversary Weekend and we expect that will be mirrored for the weekend to follow.”
But he said that they were subject to change, due to factors such as the weather.