Lower Hutt arrests

Wellington, December 24, 2016

Police have arrested three men in Lower Hutt after a man was shot in his arm.

The 24-year-old Stokes Valley man’s wounds are not life threatening and he is being treated in Hutt Hospital.

The three men arrested after the incident at about 550 am on Saturday are from Stokes Valley and Naenae and aged 24, 30 and 33 years-old.

They will face a range of firearms charges, police say.

After the shooting, police responded quickly to reports of gunshots and immediately cordoned off the area, Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett says.

“Two of the men, who were in possession of firearms and ammunition, were apprehended shortly after the incident when their vehicle was seen leaving Stokes Valley and stopped by armed police,” he says.

Police have recovered the black Nissan Note vehicle the men were driving with registration plate JJW414, and are seeking information from anyone who may have seen it.

