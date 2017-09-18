Alicia Wright

Wellington, September 18, 2017

Voters who have not received their personalised EasyVote pack in the mail by now need to enrol or update their details by this Friday, September 22, 2017.

EasyVote packs were sent to all enrolled New Zealanders last week.

If you have not got yours, it means that you are probably not enrolled, so get in touch now to check your details. You need to be enrolled to be able to vote in the 2017 General Election.

The last chance to enrol is Friday, September 22, 2017.

There is no enrolment on election day, September 23, 2017.

If you are not enrolled, just drop into any advance voting place and you will be able to enrol and vote at the same time.

Remember, you cannot enrol on election day.

Information about where, when and how to vote is available at www.elections.org.nz or by calling 0800-367656.

People can enrol and vote at any advance voting place, or can get an enrolment form at www.elections.org.nz to print, sign and return.

If you have got an EasyVote card, take it with you when you go to vote, as it will make voting faster and easier. Y

You can Make it really easy at the booth with EasyVote.

You can still vote if you do not have an EasyVote card, but it will take a bit longer. You do not need to take any kind of identification.

Alicia Wright is Chief Electoral Officer at Electoral Commission based in Wellington.

