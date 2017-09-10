Malayali Hindus mark Onam with gaiety

Murali Kumar

Auckland, September 10, 2017

More than 300 people attended the Onam celebrations organised by the newly formed Auckland Malayali Hindu Samajam (AMHS) at Shri Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Temple Complex in the Central Auckland suburb of Onehunga today.

Labour Party’s Candidate for Maungakiekie Priyanca Radhakrishnan was a guest of honour at the event, which included cultural performances by children.

Onam Sadhya, a sumptuous vegetarian lunch, which forms the core of Onam festivities, was the highlight of the programme.

Among the objectives of AMHS is to inspire the younger generation to understand and imbibe the Malayali culture and language and provide social security net for its members and their families.

Attendance to this year’s Onam festivities was confined to members and we hope to engage with other organisations and cultural groups in the future.

Membership is open and free for the current year (2017).

