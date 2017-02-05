Media ban at Waitangi irks Winston Peters

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has refused to walk onto Te Tii Marae after he was told media could not accompany him.

There was a stand-off between Mr Peters, a member of Ngpuhi himself, and Te Tii Marae officials at Waitangi this morning, after the official threatened to call over the police to move the New Zealand First leader away from the marae entrance where he was talking to reporters.

