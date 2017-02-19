Meeting with top UN official

Auckland, February 17, 2017

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy hosted a dinner on Friday, February 17, 2017 in honour of Anastasia Crickley, Chairperson of the UN Committee of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination at the India Gate Restaurant in Epsom, Auckland. The picture here shows seated (from left) Margaret Kawharu, Anastasia Crickley, Susan Devoy and Mehpara Khan (who was in the news recently). Among those standing (from left) are Rakesh Naidoo, Fatumata Bah, Janet Anderson, Dr Arif Saeid, Isabel Evans, Dr Paul Spoonley and Jessica Phuang.

The evening promises to be an enlightened one with such diverse personalities.

A more detailed report will appear in Indian Newslink, March 1, 2017 issue.

