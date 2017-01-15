Mental Health expert honoured in Britain

Staff Reporter

Professor Kamaldeep Bhui, Co-Founder and Director of the Centre for Applied Research and Evaluation (Careif) based in London was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II as Commander of the British Empire (CBE) on New Year’s Day.

As well as being the Professor of Cultural Psychiatry & Epidemiology, Head of Centre for Psychiatry at Queen Mary University of London, he is Honorary Consultant Psychiatrist in East London NHS Foundation Trust, Editor of the British Journal of Psychiatry as well as the International Journal of Culture and Mental Health.

Professor Bhui is credited with a number of state-of-the-art initiatives including ‘Mental Health 4 Life,’ a new online intervention and guide for preventive interventions in mental health, reaching across the life course; ‘A Study into UK Railway Suicides to better understand and prevent railway suicides’ and ‘A series of Humanitarian Position Statements calling for compassion, human dignity and understanding.’

Sir Anand Satyanand

Commonwealth Foundation Chairman, Careif Patron and former New Zealand Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand said that Professor Bhui has represented the face of psychiatry and its impact on ethnic and cultural minorities for more than 20 years.

“The uptake of this in the psychiatric medicine mainstream is a viable testament to his efforts,” he said in a statement by Careif.

Anil Thapliyal

Anil Thapliyal, Chief Executive, HealthTRX, Adjunct Professor, AUT University and Careif International Advisor in New Zealand, said, “As a renowned researcher of international repute, Professor Bhui was invited by the New Zealand Ministry of Health as a keynote speaker at an Asian Health Conference held in Auckland and Wellington in 2005. His research continues to make contribution to the Psychiatry domain development across geo-political boundaries.”

Professor Kamaldeep Bhui

Professor Bhui said that he was proud to receive the CBE appointment.

“I view this as powerful recognition of the importance of innovations, compassion and understanding in mental health research and care. Health inequalities undermine successful society, so there is much more to be done,” he said.

Careif is a charity Organisation with relationships and interests in UK, Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa, New Zealand, the Americas and the Caribbean.

Photo Caption: Professor Kamaldeep Bhui

