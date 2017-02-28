Pageant brings life-changing opportunities

Pam Cummings –

Attending the Waitangi Day Celebrations and attending a job interview were among the most significant events that have occurred thus for this year in the life of Johannah Prasad, our Model of the Fortnight.

Known as the Title Holder of ‘Miss Five Crowns New Zealand 2016,’ the New Year has started off faster than she could have imagined.

Participating in the First Induction Day of the new 2017 Class of Contestants was another major event for Johannah.

After having spent some time with her family in the South Island, she finally arrived back to the North Island to prepare for official duties.

Being a teacher, Johannah fully understands how nervous some of the new 2017 contestants may feel as she too, felt like that in the beginning of her pageant journey.

Honoured to be amongst such a special occasion she said, “I gained a deeper heart for our country and the people of New Zealand which is something I will always treasure.”

Arriving at Te Tii Marae near the Waitangi grounds on the morning of February 3, she was welcomed by the people and Kaumatua.

Meeting Kingi Taurua and Wairemu with the Pacific Pearls during the Powhiri, she went on to share a meal after all the formalities and got the chance to connect with the people.

The following day, Johannah was honoured to be asked to sit on the welcoming side of the Whare to welcome some significant leaders of our nation, including Governor General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy and Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy John Martin.

After the first Powhiri had commenced, Johannah was honoured to sing a Karakia in front of the judges which included Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias, and the Honourable Justice Joe Williams during the next gathering.

On February 5, Johannah was asked to speak on the marae to share her journey of winning the ‘Miss Five Crowns New Zealand’ national title.

She said, “It was a very special experience bringing life-changing opportunities.”

It is very busy times for Johannah and it is likely the new job prospect may have to go on hold as an international pageant opportunity is in the pipeline and may be sooner than expected.

She’ll keep us informed with the progression.

Pam Cummings is Director of Miss Five Crowns New Zealand and a member of the Panel of Judges of the Indian Newslink Indian Sports Awards.

Share this: Facebook

