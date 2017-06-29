More classrooms for Dominion Road School

Dr Parmjeet Parmar

Wellington, June 29, 2017

I am very pleased with today’s announcements of more funding for the Dominion Road School. This investment is part of a $21 million package announced for more classrooms in Auckland.

This is a fantastic investment in the education of Mt Roskill children.

The Dominion Road School will see four new classrooms to accommodate roll growth and make sure our young people can learn in a comfortable and modern environment.

About $21 million will be invested in 41 classrooms at eight schools across Auckland.

Our community is growing strongly and its important schools are able to provide places for local children.

A total of 4000 new student places are being delivered through Budget 2017 for the Auckland region and this announcement will contribute to this requirement.

Combined with 17,000 places already announced, we’re on-track to deliver a total of 21,000 new student places for Auckland by 2021.

Dr Parmjeet Parmar is a Member of Parliament on National Party List. She will contest in Mt Roskill at the forthcoming general election on September 23, 2017.

