More Emergency houses in Lower Hutt

Wellington, March 20, 2017

Vulnerable families will now have other housing options in Lower Hutt thanks to Government funding, Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro said.

He visited the blessing and opening of a new transitional house in Naenae, earlier today.

Koraunui Marae Trust has been contracted to provide housing and support services to the women and children, who will stay in the six-bedroom, three-bathroom house.

“This is the second transitional property that we have opened in Lower Hutt in as many months and we will have two more properties coming on board this week. Tomorrow, a local mum and her children will move into this new place and will be supported by the Koraunui Marae team to get back on their feet,” Mr Ngaro said.

Onsite support

A house mother will work onsite to support the residents during their stay, and will continue to help the family once they’ve moved onto somewhere more permanent.

The Koraunui team are well established and have been supporting their community for a number of years so it’s fantastic to be able to help them to support even more families, Mr Ngaro said.

Last year, the government provided $354 million in new funding for Emergency Housing – the first-time permanent funding has been committed, this will provide 8600 emergency housing places per year.

“It is really satisfying to see in person how the funding the Government committed last year is helping people in need,” Mr Ngaro said.

