Morning Tea to promote Pink Ribbon Breast Cancer awareness

July 22 at 10 am at Town Grill Restaurant

Supplied Content

Auckland, June 19, 2017

A Morning Tea to create greater awareness of Breast Cancer among the Indian community will be held in Auckland next month.

The Pink Ribbon event is being organised by Auckland based Lawyer and Notary Public Farah Khan and National List MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 10 am at Town Grill Restaurant located at 11/726 Great South Road in Manukau.

Corrections Minister Louise Upton will be the Chief Guest.

Unique partnership

Ms Khan said that this partnership is the first of its kind to bring together the Indian community in educating and creating further awareness towards the treatment and funding research to help transform the lives of women diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Our vision to organise this event is to educate, create awareness and raise funds to support the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation for their programmes towards reducing the number of deaths from breast cancers and to enable them to take their research to the next level,” she said.

Good support

With support from prominent business houses and stakeholders in the community, we are leading the way with the development of new and innovative collaborative programs that have the potential to benefit women with breast cancer and other medical challenges in the community, she added.

“The funds collected through this event will assist researchers to rapidly advance with new treatments and methods of care for breast cancer in New Zealand,” Ms Khan said.

The event is scheduled to be held at Town Grill Restaurant at 11/726 Great South Road, Manukau on Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 10 am to 1130 am.

“A few tickets are available but will be sold out soon,” Ms Khan said.

She can be contacted on (09) 2789361; Email: farah.khan

*

Photo Caption:

Farah Khan

Share this: Facebook

