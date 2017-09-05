National and Labour pay tribute to Indian businesses

Venkat Raman

Auckland, September 5, 2017

National Party Leader and Prime Minister Bill English and Labour Party Leader Jacinda Ardern have paid rich tributes to the Indian business community, extolling their role as effective partners in New Zealand’s economic progress and social development.

The Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards, which is now in its tenth year, have become a source of inspiration and encouragement to improve their performance, they said.

Honouring Sponsors

Mr English and Ms Ardern were addressing the Sponsors of the Tenth Annual Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards, in whose honour Indian Newslink hosted a reception and dinner yesterday (Monday, September 4, 2017) at the newly opened Mocambo Restaurant on 51 Hobson Street in Auckland City.

“These Awards have been growing and I have had the pleasure of attending them. Sponsors form the backbone of these Awards and they have contributed significantly to the growth of the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards. I thank them for their continued support,” both Mr English and Ms Ardern said two separate pre-recorded video clips.

Each of them said that their respective Parties – National and Labour – is keen to engage even more closely with the Indian community than they have done in the past.

Their full address (about a minute each) can be heard on our three web editions and on Facebook and Twitter.

Paula Bennett and Kelvin Davis

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett and Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis were the Guests of Honour at the Sponsors Dinner. Among the other politicians present were Members of Parliament Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Jami-Lee Ross (National), Michael Wood (Labour), Labour Party Candidate for Maungakiekie Priyanca Radhakrishnan, National Party Candidate for Kelston Bala Beeram and National Party Extended List Candidate Rahul Sirigiri.

Many other businesses and individuals, who continue to support our Awards Programme were also present.

National’s performance

Ms Bennett said that the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards have become a major event in New Zealand, the credit for which should go to the Sponsors.

“Your incredible support has been the true reason for the incredible success of these Awards. National Party supports small and medium businesses and we are working hard to make sure that our Indian businesses have healthy growth and more money to invest and improve,” she said.

Labour’s pledge

Mr Davis said that the Awards Programme provides a good platform for Indian businesses to grow and to compete in high quality awards. Labour Party has a long and enduring friendship with the Indian community and we will continue to support them. There are great opportunities to engage with New Zealander-Indians in many areas,” he said.

Sponsors’ support

Indian Newslink Managing Director Jacob Mannothra said that the country must celebrate the success of the business community, especially small and medium enterprises which face formidable challenges.

“I am happy that Indian Newslink instituted the Awards Scheme to recognise and reward business achievers in the Indian community. Such projects cannot be successful without the support of sponsors and support sponsors,” he said.

Our Sponsors

BNZ is the Title Sponsor of our Awards for the seventh successive year. BNZ is also the Sponsor of the Best Large Business and the Supreme Business of the Year Awards. Among the Category Sponsors are 2degrees Mobile Limited, Singapore Airlines, AIA New Zealand, Bayleys Real Estate Limited, Service Foods Limited, Oporto Franchising New Zealand, The Fund Master, Aims Global Education & Immigration Services, Manukau Institute of Technology, PIC Insurance Brokers, Kiwi Liquor Group of Companies, Alexandra Park, Relianz Travel, Mercury Printz and Radio Tarana.

The New Zealand Human Rights Commission is the Support Sponsor.

supporting this initiative. This Awards Night has become an important event on New Zealand’s Calendar,” he said.

Robust judging

Now in its Seventh year, INLIBA is recognised and noted for its integrity and confidentiality, with a panel of judges receiving and evaluating entries, completely independent of Indian Newslink, sponsors and advertisers.

At the Dinner, the Sponsors were informed of the rigorous and robust judging process, which follows internationally accepted parameters and measures of assessment of entries, evaluation of each entry by at least two judges, selection of finalists and announcement of the winners at the Awards Night, which will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017 at Sky City Convention Centre in Auckland.

The Sponsors, who were apprised of the mutual benefit that accrues from their involvement in our Awards Scheme, said that INLIBA fulfilled an important responsibility in New Zealand’s commercial, industrial and service sectors.

“It is commendable that almost every segment of the business community is represented in INLIBA. From manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and exporters to large, medium, small enterprises to accountants, young entrepreneurs and businesswomen, everyone in the Indian business community makes a significant contribution to the progress of the New Zealand economy,” they said.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett speaking at the Sponsors Dinner Labour Party Deputy Leader Kelvin Davis speaking at the Sponsors Dinner Those seated facing the camera (from left) Jami-Lee Ross, Lucy Schwaner, Paula Bennett, Jamie Rihia, Simon Turcotte and Tony Chaudhary. The other wo persons are Kelvin Davis and Vijay Goel Peter Mensah, Rachael, Rebecca, Ansuya Naidoo, Lawrence and Eric Pereira Kevin Davis, Ravi Singh, Michael Wood and Priyanca Radhakrishnan Paula Bennett with (left) Bala and Pratibha Beeram and Sridevi and Krishna Kumar Pusarla The Sirigiri Family- Mansa, Indra and Rahul

Pictures by Naren and Sai Bedekar (Creative Fotographics)

