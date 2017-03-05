National chooses Nicola Willis for Wellington Central

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 5, 2017

Nicola Willis has been selected by National to contest the Wellington Central electorate at the 2017 General Election.

Ms Willis (35) is a born and raised Wellingtonian, mother of four, and businesswoman, having previously held senior leadership roles at Fonterra.

She is a successful business leader and former University debater, with a passion for the arts. A graduate of Victoria University with an honours degree in English Literature, Nicola was a successful member of the Vic Debating Society, winning various national tournaments and a University Blue.

Varied experience and expertise

As a senior business leader at New Zealand’s biggest exporter Fonterra, Nicola practiced her belief that commercial success requires a commitment to environmental and social sustainability. Recently she led a large team focused on reducing the environmental impact of Fonterra’s farming operations. Prior to that she had roles directing global trade strategy and community engagement.

Nicola has also previously served on the Boards of ExportNZ and the New Zealand Initiative.

Previously, Nicola worked as senior advisor to former Prime Minister John Key, where she worked closely with the public service to implement National’s policy following the 2008 election.

She began working in Parliament in 2003 as a researcher to Bill English, who was at that time Education Spokesman.

“It is a great honour to be selected and I am grateful to the party membership. I am excited about running a positive and high-energy campaign in my home city. Wellington Central is a highly-educated, diverse and vibrant electorate with a strong sense of community and social conscience. I’m passionate about promoting Wellington’s future as a growing hub for tech and innovation, entrepreneurship, and community-minded people,” she said.

Positive and Ambitious

Ms Willis said that New Zealand is a more positive and ambitious country, with an economy that is growing and becoming more diversified.

“This is no accident, and it is critical for our future success that we keep a National-led Government that can continue to back hard-working locals and families,” she said.

She said that Bill English’s united team will build on the successes of the last few years, with a plan to make Kiwis better off at work and at home, and the means to achieve it.

“I will be running a strong campaign to ensure Wellington Central has a voice inside a National-led Government that is helping the economy grow, building for future growth, and helping people most pressured by change,” she said.

Photo Caption:

Nicola Willis

