National MP offers help to murder victim’s family

Auckland, December 30, 2016 (1245 pm)

National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi is coordinating efforts in helping the family of an Indian murdered in Christchurch on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

He has also consulted with the officials of the Indian High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli and other officials of the diplomatic mission in Wellington in facilitating the rehabilitation of the body to Punjab in India where the parents and family of the victim reside.

“I am available for any assistance throughout the holiday period,” Mr Bakshi told Indian Newslink a few minutes ago.

Hardeep Singh, who was 26, was stabbed at a property in the suburb of Cashmere on Christmas day. He died on December 28.

A Christchurch woman, who appeared at the Christchurch District Court yesterday, has been charged with murder.

She was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until next month.

