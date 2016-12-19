National not to contest in Mt Albert

Our Staff Reporter

Auckland, Monday, December 19, 2016

Prime Minister and Leader of National Party Bill English has said that his Party has announced that the by-election in Mt Albert will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

He also said that his Party will not contest in the election. The position of the Party’s List candidate in this constituency is Melissa Lee.

“Following the resignation of MP David Shearer, which takes effect from December 31, 2016, a by-election now needs to take place to fill the Mt Albert seat. Today, I am announcing that the National Party will not be standing a candidate. The National Government is focused on winning the 2017 General Election later next year,” he said.

He said that Mt Albert is a safe Labour seat.

The by-election Writ Day will be issued on January 25, 2017. The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be midday on February 1, 2017, and the last day for the return of the Writ will be March 16, 2017.

Labour Party’s Jacinda Arden, currently a List MP representing Auckland Central is likely to contest from Mt Albert if selected by her Party.

*

Photo Caption: Jacinda Arden

Share this: Facebook

