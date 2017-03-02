National selects Penk for Helensville

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 2, 2017

Christopher Penk has been selected as National’s candidate for the Helensville electorate at the 2017 General Election.

Mr Penk is a lawyer, and formerly served in both the Royal New Zealand Navy and the Australian Defence Force.

“Helensville is a special electorate that’s had the distinction of being represented by John Key for the last 15 years, so I know I’ve got big shoes to fill running here. I won’t be taking anything for granted. John and National have served this area well, but I bring my own unique skills and aspirations and will be working hard over the next few months to ensure locals continue to have an effective local MP,” he said.

Mixed Electorate

Helensville is a mixed rural and urban electorate covering the North-West fringe of Auckland, stretching from Whatipu in the south to the Kaipara Harbour in the North. It includes Kumeu, Whenuapai, and Coatesville.

“This is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, and it’s easy to see why. We’ve got some of the best beaches, native forests, and of course our proximity to Auckland. It is vital that Helensville builds on the successes of the last few years and continues to have an effective local MP advocating for its interests in a Bill English and National-led Government that gets results,” Mr Penk said.

“Only under National will New Zealand and Helensville have a government that delivers sustained growth, builds for growth, and acts for the people most pressured by change,” he added.

About Christopher Penk

A born-and-bred West Aucklander, Christopher Penk lives in Glen Eden with his wife Kim.

After completing his secondary education at Kelston Boys High School, Christopher studied at Auckland University, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1999 and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree in 2009.

Christopher joined the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2000, which included serving as an officer of the watch on the ‘HMNZS Te Kaha.’ He also worked at Government House as aide-de-camp to the Governor-General in 2003. Later, Christopher joined the Australian Defence Force and fulfilled his dream of serving in submarines, being appointed navigating officer of ‘HMAS Sheean’in 2006, and finally was stationed in the Northern Arabian Gulf in late 2007.

Christopher returned to New Zealand in 2008 where he completed his legal training.

This culminated in his admission to the bar in 2010 and working as staff solicitor in Auckland. In late 2015 he established his own firm.

Outside his military service and legal career, Christopher has been an active member of various community groups, follows the fortunes of NZ cricket and League teams and enjoys walking the family dog.

*

Photo Caption: Christopher Penk

