New Chief Judge for Employment Court

Christopher Finlayson

Wellington, June 1, 2017

Employment Court Judge Christina Inglis has been appointed Chief Judge of the Employment Court succeeding Chief Judge Colgan who will retire in July.

She will take up her new position on 10 July 2017 and will be based in Wellington.

Judge Inglis graduated with a Master of Arts with Honours from Canterbury University and a Master of Laws with Honours from Victoria University.

Good experience

She was appointed to the Employment Court Bench in 2011, having previously been a District Court Judge.

Prior to becoming a member of the judiciary, she was a Crown Counsel for many years and led the Crown Law Human Rights Team between 2007 and 2010.

Her extensive litigation experience included numerous appearances in the Employment Court and the Employment Relations Authority.

I also acknowledge the commitment and fine work undertaken by Chief Judge Colgan since his appointment in 2005.

Christopher Finlayson is Attorney General of New Zealand.

