New Dating App creates fresh connections

Dating websites may be dime-a-dozen in today’s increasingly open and multicultural society but the need to ensure dignity, safety and security has always been underscored by our communities.

Parents and caregivers in the Indian community are often worried if their children are exercising care and caution while accessing dating sites online.

Meri Jaan

An Indian entrepreneur has launched ‘Meri Jaan’ (meaning ‘My Love’) a mobile dating App that aims to help anyone to connect with the people they want to meet.

Darren Haroon, who developed the App said since its launch, thousands of people in New Zealand, Australia and Fiji have been active and that the target is 100,000 users by the end of this year.

Potential Matches Only

“Our proprietary algorithm provides connections only when a person is a potential match for the user, based on personality and lifestyle compatibility. Since the connections are established through membership to ‘Meri Jaan,’ the App offers confidentiality and one-to-one connection,” he said.

Mr Haroon said that his Company takes privacy seriously and profiles, taken from members’ Facebook and LinkedIn are hidden from public view.

“Your Facebook friends will not see your profile or know that you are using our Dating App. Our privacy settings and your personal information are safe with us. We do not even get access to your log-ins and passwords, just your social media profiles. While using your LinkedIn is not the norm for many Dating Apps and may weird you out a little, but trust us, because it is for your own good!” he said.

Mr Haroon said that the ‘dating life’ of people would be separate from their workplaces and that his Apps assures such a facility.

