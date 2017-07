New law simplifies land transfer in New Zealand

Mark Mitchell

Wellington, July 4, 2017

New legislation just passed in Parliament ensures that New Zealand’s land transfer system will continue to be modern and world-leading.

The Land Transfer Bill reflects the fact that a majority of property transactions are now done online.

The land transfer system secures people’s ownership of land and provides certainty and fairness.

This legislation provides for improvements in redress in the rare situation that a property owner suffers as a result of mistake or fraud.

Withholding information

There are also extensions to the ability to withhold personal information to protect the personal safety of landowners and their families.

The Bill introduces improvements to modernise transactions, which will make the system more efficient.

New Zealand is a great place to buy, own and sell property, and this Bill will make sure our property transaction system continues to be modern and safe.

The new legislation is expected to come into force in late 2018.

Mark Mitchell is Land Information Minister of New Zealand.

