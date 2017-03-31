New software to strengthen aviation safety launched

Supplied Content

Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom

March 31, 2017

Ideagen, a supplier of information management software to organisations in highly regulated industries, has announced that it has secured a contract to provide International Airlines Group (IAG) with a safety and risk management and reporting software solution.

IAG, parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling, will adopt Ideagen’s cloud-based safety and reporting software product, Coruson, to implement a safety and risk management system across the Group.

Wide-ranging application

Coruson, a SaaS software product, will enable IAG’s portfolio of airlines, cargo operators and maintenance repair organisations to proactively manage safety and security and provide staff with a mobile incident reporting application.

The IAG contract strengthens Ideagen’s position in the aviation safety sector. The company already provides software and services to over 100 regional and national airlines including Emirates, KLM, Thomas Cook, Brussels Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Air Transat.

David Hornsby, Ideagen’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are delighted to announce a new contract win with International Airlines Group, one of the world’s largest airline groups. Across the aviation industry, we continue to see strong new business demand for our software and with 10% of the tier one market currently using our products, we are confident of further extensive growth in this particular area.”

Reporting system strengthened

Raghbir S Pattar, Chief Operating Officer of IAG Global Business Services, said, “The safety and security of our customers and staff is always our top priority, and hence we are delighted to implement new software which can make our reporting systems more effective, and our airlines safer. We encourage our staff to highlight any safety or security issues which concern them, and being able to do this on the move means we will get accounts of incidents quickly and more accurately so that we can fully investigate, and work to mitigate risks. We look forward to working with Ideagen on creating a fully-integrated platform for use across the Group.”

