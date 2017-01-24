New Zealand lifts minimum wage to $15.75 per hour

Michael Woodhouse

Wellington, Tuesday, January 24, 2017

minimum wage will increase by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour from April 1, 2017, The starting-out and training hourly minimum wage rates will increase from $12.20 to $12.60 per hour, remaining at 80% of the adult minimum wage.

The Government is committed to striking the right balance between protecting our lowest paid workers and ensuring jobs are not lost. An increase to $15.75 will benefit approximately 119,500 workers and will increase wages throughout the economy by $65 million per year.

At a time when annual inflation is 0.4%, a 3.3% increase to the minimum wage will give our lowest paid workers more money in their pockets, without hindering job growth or imposing undue pressure on businesses.

Annual increases to the minimum wage since 2009 reflect this Government’s commitment to growing the economy, boosting incomes and supporting job growth throughout New Zealand.

Michael Woodhouse is Workplace Relations and Safety Minister of New Zealand

