New Zealand to share education experience with UK

Saturday, March 2017

Education Minister Hekia Parata is travelling to the United Kingdom to talk with international experts about the biggest change to New Zealands education system in 30 years.

She will share New Zealands experience with Communities of Learning (Khui Ako) during meetings in London, and then in Scotland at the 7th International Summit on the Teaching Profession being held in Edinburgh.

Innovative Programme

We have already had a great deal of interest from other countries in what we are doing in New Zealand. Communities of Learning are a part of an innovative programme of work to update and reform the education system for the first time in nearly 30 years, she said.

Ms Parata said that targeted operational grant increases, the funding review, improving the use of data and the Education Act Update are all part of creating a dynamic 21st century education system with children at the centre.

Sharing experience

She said that this trip provides an opportunity for us to share our experience and learn from others about developments overseas.

In London, Ms Parata will meet with Dr Tim Leunig, the Department of Educations Chief Scientific Adviser and Chief Analyst.

I am pleased to speak at the Education Policy Institute and the Education Development Trust. I will also be meeting leading researchers at the Education Endowment. Foundation, a charity finding ways to close the achievement gap between children from different backgrounds, she said.

From London, Ms Parata will travel to Scotland to speak at the ISTP Summit, which will be held in Edinburgh from March 29 to March 31.

This is where leaders and experts from some of the worlds highest performing economies learn from each other. We are taking a very strong and experienced delegation from New Zealand, representing a variety of views. They include a deputy principal, the Chief Executive of the Education Council, the President of the New Zealand Principals Federation and the leaders of the PPTA and NZEI unions, she said.

While in Scotland, the Minister will also meet with the chief executive of the countrys General Teaching Council, as well as speak to senior academics and practitioners at the University of Edinburghs renowned Moray House School of Education.

