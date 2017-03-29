Nicotine e-cigarettes to become legal

Nicky Wagner

Wellington, March 29, 2017

Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner announced today that the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes and e-liquid will be made legal with appropriate controls.

The following is her statement:

Scientific evidence on the safety of e-cigarettes is still developing but there’s a general consensus that vaping is much less harmful than smoking.

Cautious approach

The government is taking a cautious approach by aligning the regulations around vaping with those for cigarettes. This ensures cigarette smokers have access to a lower-risk alternative while we continue to discourage people from smoking or vaping in the first place.

New rules for all e-cigarettes, whether or not they contain nicotine, include (a) restricting sales to those 18 years and over (b) prohibiting vaping in indoor workplaces and other areas where smoking is banned under the Smoke-free Environments Act (c) restricting advertising to limit the attraction of e-cigarettes to non-smokers, especially children and young people.

This is an opportunity to see if restricted access to e-cigarettes and e-liquid can help lower our smoking rates, reduce harm and save lives.

Safety standards

The government is strongly committed to achieving our goal of a smoke-free New Zealand by 2025. All vaping products should meet quality and safety standards.

The Ministry of Health will set up a technical advisory group to help define these standards.

A regulatory regime will also be established so the Ministry can consider whether other emerging tobacco and nicotine-delivery products should be regulated as consumer products in future.

Public consultation showed a strong appetite for change so the Government is looking to introduce an amendment to the Smoke-free Environments Act this year. The changes will likely come into force later in 2018.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the evidence concerning e-cigarettes and other emerging tobacco and nicotine-delivery products.

