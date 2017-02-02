Nine Indian students face exit

Radio New Zealand

Auckland, February 2, 2017

At least nine Indian students have lost their bid to avoid being kicked out of the country – and their lawyer has warned police are on their way.

The students are about to seek sanctuary at an Auckland church. The Unite Union supports them.

Their lawyer, Alastair McClymont, asked the Immigration Minister to cancel the deportation orders, which were issued after it was found the students’ India-based education agents submitted fraudulent documents on their behalf.

Student spokesperson Joseph Carolan said they were victims of the immigration machine.

He said the sanctuary would send a message to Prime Minister Bill English, who is Catholic, and would speak to his morality.

*

Share this: Facebook

