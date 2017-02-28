Nominations open New Zealand Youth Awards

Wednesday, Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Nominations are now open for the 2017 New Zealand Youth Awards, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

“These awards recognise and celebrate young New Zealanders who have achieved outstanding results, as well as those who have made a significant contribution towards supporting young people in their communities,” she said.

Up to 50 people and organisations across eight different award categories will be recognised in 2017.

“The categories this year celebrate qualities such as leadership, giving back and being a change maker, as well as young people who have supported youth activities in areas such as the arts, culture, sport or the environment,” Ms Kaye said.

Enterprise Award

She said that the Awards programmes incudes awards for youth groups and individuals or organisations who have supported or championed young people in any type of activity.

“A new category this year is the Youth Enterprise Award. This will recognise demonstration of business acumen, innovation and/or social responsibility by a young person or youth-led enterprise. I encourage community leaders, youth workers, parents, teachers and young people themselves to nominate someone who deserves recognition for their achievements,” Ms Kaye said.

In 2016, recipients of Youth Awards included a joint leader of a student-led anti-cyber bullying group, the founder of an organisation created to address issues of gender equality, the creator of a website designed to support and inform dyslexic youth and a group of 20 young people who built a youth centre for their Marae.

“There is a large number of talented and committed young people and supporters in New Zealand who are leading change, innovating and creating solutions. The New Zealand Youth Awards are an opportunity to shine a spotlight on their leadership and the contributions they’re making to their communities,” Ms Kaye said.

Applications close at midday on Wednesday March 22, 2017.

The award winners will be formally recognised at a celebratory event at Parliament on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

For further information, please visit https://nzyouthawards.org.nz

New Zealand Youth Awards Categories

In 2017, there are ten awards across eight categories. Up to five recipients for each award will be selected by a panel including young people.

Change Maker Award (LGBTI)

For young people who have created positive change in, or for, the LGBTI community.

Change Maker Award (Cultural)

For young people who have created positive change to foster cultural understanding in their community.

Change Maker Award (Community Safety)

For young people who have created positive change, resulting in a safer environment for young people in their community.

Leadership Award

For young people who have demonstrated their leadership in a project or organisation.

Giving Back Award

For young people whose actions address a current need and have had a significant impact on their community.

Working for Youth Award

For young people whose actions specifically support other young people in areas including, but not limited to, the arts, culture, the environment or sport.

Youth with Disability Award

For young people with a disability who have made a significant contribution to the disability sector and/or their community.

Youth Group Award

For a group of young people who have made a significant contribution to their community in areas including but not limited to, the arts, culture, the environment or sport.

Youth Champion Award

For an individual or organisation who has made a significant contribution to young people in areas including but not limited to, the arts, culture, education, the environment, health, research or sport.

Youth Enterprise Award

For an individual or a youth-led enterprise which has demonstrated business acumen, innovation and/or social responsibility.

