NZDF engineers return home from Sinai

Wellington, June 18, 2017

Defence Minister Mark Mitchell has congratulated New Zealand Defence Force engineers who arrived home from the Sinai today on “a job well done.”

The detachment carried out key infrastructure projects for the Multinational Force and Observers peacekeeping contingent in the Sinai.

“This team has done a great job in challenging conditions to complete these two vital projects for the MFO,” Mr Mitchell said.

The engineers built a new entry control point and helped construct a 3.3-kilometer perimeter fence for the MFO’s South Camp.

Mr Mitchell said that the projects would improve security at South Camp, where the mission’s headquarters and a number of troops from the 12 nations that make up the MFO’s force moved in mid-2016 because of the deteriorating security situation in North Sinai.

The engineers, from the New Zealand Army’s 2nd Engineer Regiment, left in January to work on the two projects for the MFO.

