NZQA cancels registration of Christchurch College

Wellington, September 18, 2017

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has cancelled the registration of Oasis International Education Limited, trading as Retail Business and Management College (RBMC).

This cancellation is a result of RBMC’s educational performance and non-compliance with NZQA rules.

RBMC is a Christchurch based private training establishment (PTE) offering education and training in Levels 5 and 6 Business programmes and a Level 7 Diploma in Retail Management, with a total of 31 international students.

Message to students

Deputy Chief Executive Quality Assurance, Dr Grant Klinkum said, “NZQA will be ensuring students are supported at this time and provided with options to continue their studies. Our focus is working to transfer these students to alternative high-quality tertiary education organisations who will provide a full package of learning and support.”

We have contacted students with information about what has happened and how they can continue their studies, and have made every effort to keep students fully informed.

Ensuring quality

Dr Klinkum said, “NZQA’s role is to ensure quality education is delivered to students and that New Zealand qualifications are robust, credible, and internationally recognised.

“The majority of providers deliver high quality tertiary education and follow the rules and requirements. These providers support NZQA’s quality assurance interventions as it protects students and ensures the integrity of New Zealand’s tertiary education.”

If students have any queries or concerns they can contact NZQA on RBMCstudent or 0800-697296.

