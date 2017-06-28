Organisation prepares new programmes for elders

Roopa Suchdev

Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust is developing a new project to promote the welfare of elders in the community and address the social menace of abuse.

An increasing number of our elders – senior citizens, at the evening of their lives face physical, mental and psychological abuse and suffer in solitude and silence.

While our Trust is already delivering care for the elderly through existing programmes, there is a need for more activity-based programme to enable them to regain self-confidence and determination.

We are in the process of gaining accreditation from the Social Development Ministry. Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust is maintaining a round-the-clock call service. Those in need can contact me on 021-665609.

Established nine years ago, the Trust moved into its current premises at 1193B Dominion Road, Mt. Roskill in September 2016.

Critical factors

With a strong foundation on critical factors such as gender equality, non-judgemental support to victims of family violence, free counselling, quality service providers and high standard of confidentiality, the Organisation has been diligently working with various other charitable organisations including the Salvation Army, Women Care Charitable Trust and Mount Roskill Police.

It is gratifying that this Agency enjoys the reputation of being a premier organisation whose service is quintessentially different in every aspect from other similar organisations.

Intelligence and empathy

Our Trust uses emotional intelligence and empathy to understand the dilemma of the victims. Our services are

prompt and accurate and focus on therapeutic intervention programmes designed to the needs of individuals seeking support in a crisis.

The organisation also focuses on therapeutic methods to engage victims in diverse activities like gardening, cultural and language classes, computer classes, drama classes, festivals and social events.

Although an agency subscribing to the Family Violence Interagency Response System (FVIARS), the Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust is actively engaged with the people of South Asian origin, accounting for diverse communities.

Our aim is to provide services to all age groups including the physically challenged.

Our volunteers often undertake home visits to provide support to the physically challenged victims and senior citizens of the community.

The Trust conducts workshops regularly to educate our communities on family Violence in various forms.

As a part of our efforts to be more inclusive and expand our services, we encourage new migrants to be aware of the laws of New Zealand, their rights and responsibilities.

We also address their attitude and behaviour with their partners.

Efforts are constantly concerned to integrate them into the mainstream society.

Taking neglecting issues

Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust has been vigorously addressing the most neglected issues involving senior citizens. Well-experimented technical workshops are held to encourage them to become vocal about their rights to be respected and stop being abused. We focus on providing them a platform to voice their concerns about their lonely life and urge them to break their silence.

Happy Day

One of our most successful workshops is ‘The Happy Day’ held last year to commemorate the ‘World Abuse Awareness Day.’

The workshop focused on networking of the elderly people by recognising and responding to their ill-treatment, and enable them to achieve optimal quality of life.

The primary objective was achieved through connecting people to the happy times spent with families.

The Happy Day was intended to give abuse and neglect of elderly adults a global relevance that will sustain and move prevention efforts forward in the future.

Roopa Suchdev is Chairperson of Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust based in Auckland.

*

Photo Caption:

Constable Mandeep Kaur (now Ethnic Communities Relations Officer at Waitemata Police District) conducting a workshop for Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust volunteers A garden maintained by a victim of elderly abuse with support from Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust

