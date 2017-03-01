Orientation electoral events for students

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 1, 2017

Enrolment teams will be at orientation events around the country helping students get enrolled and ready to vote in this year’s General Election.

65% of 18 – 24 year olds are already enrolled and the Electoral Commission is working to increase that number.

“For almost 200,000 young people, this will be first time they’ve had the chance to vote in a General Election and have their say on issues that affect them,” Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright said.

“It is exciting, but it can be a bit daunting too, so we’ll be at orientation events to make enrolling as easy as possible,” she added.

Students living away from home can choose to enrol in the electorate where their family home is located, or in the electorate where they are studying.

Family home address

Ms Wright said that students can enrol at their family home address.

“It just means that you must cast a special vote if you’re away from home at voting time.

The Electoral Commission is also working with schools, youth and other community organisations to reach other young voters. Voting is a lifelong habit. The earlier young people start to vote, the more likely they are to keep voting,” Ms Wright said.

Upcoming orientation events where students can look out for the orange guy enrolment stall include:

March 2, 2017: Eastern Institute of Technology, Taradale, Napier

March 6 to March 8, 2017: Victoria University Orientation, Victoria University, Wellington

March 6 to March 10 2017: Auckland University Orientation, Albert Park, Auckland

