Overseas voting starts today

Alicia Wright

Wellington, September 6, 2017

New Zealanders who are overseas can vote from today in the 2017 General Election.

Being out of the country does not mean that you have to miss out on voting and having your say in the election.

If you live overseas or you are already travelling overseas, you can download and print voting papers from www.elections.org.nz, vote in person at overseas posts in many countries, or apply for postal voting papers.

More information on overseas voting can be found at www.elections.org.nz/overseas, or by calling 0800-367656.

You can vote from overseas if you are enrolled and you are a New Zealand citizen who has been in New Zealand within the past three years, or you are a permanent resident of New Zealand who has been in New Zealand within the past 12 months.

New Zealanders overseas

About 53,000 people are enrolled with an overseas address with the highest numbers in Australia (31,000) and the United Kingdom (9700).

If you are heading away on an overseas trip closer to election day, you can cast your vote before you leave at any advance voting place from Monday, September 11, or you can contact your local returning officer if you need to vote before then.

There will also be advance voting facilities in the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch International Airports in the week before election day, so travellers can vote before they leave the country.

Election timeline:

September 6 Overseas voting starts

September 11 Advance voting starts in New Zealand

September 22 Last day people can enrol to vote in the election

September 23 Election day

Alicia Wright is Chief Electoral Officer at the Wellington-based Electoral Commission.

Share this: Facebook

