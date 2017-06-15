Pacific health professionals receive scholarships

Nicky Wagner

Wellington, June15, 2017

Seventy tertiary students were awarded Pacific Health Scholarships during a special ceremony at the University of Auckland this evening.

Associate Health Minister Nicky Wager said that the Ministry of Health-funded scholarships aim to strengthen the Pacific health and disability workforce by providing financial assistance to Pacific students committed to improving the health of their communities.

She issued the following statement:

Addressing diverse needs

Boosting the Pacific health workforce will help address the diverse needs of Pacific communities and promote better Pacific health outcomes.

This year a record 190 Pacific Health Scholarships are being awarded — totaling more than $1.4 million. The scholarships, which cover 80% of course fees, are awarded based on academic achievement, community involvement, leadership qualities and commitment to Pacific communities.

Geographic spread

Over half the scholarships are going to recipients across the upper North Island, with most students studying medicine, nursing and allied health subjects at universities and technical institutes in the Auckland region. Some are also studying in Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

Many of the students awarded scholarships may not have been able to achieve their dreams without this kind of support.

I congratulate the students and wish them well for their future studies and careers.

For more information, visit: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/populations/pacific-health/pacific-health-scholarships-2017

Photo Caption:

Back Row (from left) Suila Sani Tago, Bachelor of Nursing; Aimee Lefebre, Bachelor of Nursing; Kerry Orme, Bachelor of Nursing; Bianca Cookson, Bachelor of Oral Health; Maria Bernard, Graduate Certificate of Science and Nutrition; Hila Fa’asalele, Ministry of Health.

Front Row (from left) Tilena Lo, Bachelor of Nursing; Luke Lutui, Bachelor of Nursing; Lovely Nau, Bachelor of Nursing. (Photo Supplied)

