Panel Discussion on Fake News and General Election

Auckland, June 6, 2017

What will the shape and potential effect of fake news be in the 2017 New Zealand General Election campaign?

This question will be posed at a panel discussion at the University of Auckland on Thursday June 8, featuring five panellists, including TVNZ’s political editor Corin Dann and Green party candidate Chloe Swarbrick.

They will discuss the situation in the United States and United Kingdom and measures that must be taken in New Zealand to combat the threat of fake news and ensure we have a fair election.

“Fake news and ‘alternative facts’ invaded Northern Hemisphere politics during the US presidential election and Brexit, and New Zealand is not immune to this post-truth virus,” Media and Communication Lecture Dr Gavin Ellis said.

Dr Maria Armoudian, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, described Fake news as the ‘new economic model gone wild.’

“Enabled by a free and open internet, the very system that was once thought to spread the ideas of democracy and human rights throughout the world has simultaneously given us a new creature with which to grapple,” she said,

What will we, as societies, do in the face of these challenges?

Event details

Date: June 8, 2017, 4:30 pm

Venue: Maths Lecture Theatre 3, Science Centre

Building 303, 38 Princes Street, Auckland

Cost: Free

Website: RSVP through Eventbrite

Contact: Tess Redgrave, Media Relations Advisor, Faculty of Arts

Email: t.redgrave

Telephone: (09) 3737599 Extension 87383

(09) 923 7383; Mobile: 027-5625868

Editor’s notes

The five speakers are:

Corin Dann, TVNZ’s Political Editor and a lead Q & A interviewer.

Mark Jennings, experienced journalist and co-founder of Newsroom, responsible for launching Newshub across TV Three and Radio Live.

Chloe Swarbrick, a University Law graduate and Green Party candidate in the 2017 general election.

Dr Maria Armoudian, University Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, the host and producer of the radio programme, The Scholars’ Circle, and founder of The Project for Media in the Public Interest.

Dr Gavin Ellis, a senior lecturer in Media and Communication at the University, a media commentator on RNZ National and a former Editor-In-Chief of The New Zealand Herald.

This event is presented by the Project for Media in the Public Interest, in collaboration with Media and Communication and Politics and International Relations from the Faculty of Arts.

