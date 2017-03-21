Parliament Okays Spy Agency Bill

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 21, 2017

National Security and Intelligence Minister Bill English today welcomed the passing of legislation which updates the legislative framework and increases the transparency of the intelligence and security agencies.

Four Acts have been consolidated into a single comprehensive piece of legislation which clearly sets out the agencies’ powers, establishes a new warranting framework and builds on the robust oversight and accountability of the agencies.

“It is crucial our agencies operate within a legal framework which maintains both the security and the rights of New Zealanders. This legislation ensures that the agencies remain effective against complex security threats while safeguarding the privacy, human rights and democratic freedoms we expect in our society,” Mr English said.

The legislation implements a majority of the recommendations made in the first independent review of intelligence and security, carried out by former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sir Michael Cullen and Governor-Secretary Dame Patsy Reddy.

“I would like to acknowledge the almost unanimous support this Bill received in the House. It recognises that national security is a fundamental responsibility of any government and reflects the cooperation across political parties on this legislation,” Mr English said.

