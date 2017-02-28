Pasifika Jubilee sparkles with cultural extravaganza

Supplied Content –

Pasifika will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year and with more than 220 performance groups and 60,000 visitors expected at Western Springs Park on March 25 and 26, it is a celebration not to be missed.

The free, family-friendly festival is a great way to experience the diverse cultures of our Pacific whanau, without leaving Auckland.

Western Springs Park will be transformed into 11 villages representing different Pacific Islands from Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Aotearoa, Hawaii, Kiribati, Samoa, Tahiti, Tuvalu, Tonga and Tokelau.

Each village will have its own performance stage featuring traditional and contemporary performances and market stalls selling delicious food and handmade crafts. There will also be sponsors’ areas with photo booths, plenty of games, giveaways and activities for all ages.

Expanding theme

Pasifika first began as a joint council and community initiative in 1992 to celebrate Pacific Island cultures and bring Pasifika communities together, and over the years has featured fashion shows, theatre performances, a pop opera and sports competitions. Today’s village concept was introduced in 1998.

To celebrate 25 years and acknowledge all those who have contributed to the festival, there will be an entertainment showcase from 4 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, March 25 (Samoan Village), including performances by Ura Tabu Dance Company, social media stars Resonate performing their ‘Moana mash-up’ and cultural groups from Auckland schools.

Resonate will also return on Sunday morning at 10 am at the Fijian Village to perform in the choral celebration with other Pacific choral groups.

Place of distinction

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said that Pasifika holds a special place in Auckland’s social and cultural life.

“Auckland is the world’s biggest Pacific city, with strong ties to the islands, and Pasifika has become part of our culture and identity. I’m proud that Auckland celebrates its diversity through the coming together to embrace Pasifika,” he said.

Proudly supported by AMI Insurance, Pasifika Festival is one of Auckland’s four major cultural festivals, along with the Auckland Lantern Festival, Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival and Auckland Diwali Festival.

It is being delivered for the third year by Orange Productions on behalf of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development’s (ATEED) and Auckland Council. Other sponsors include Mai FM, Air New Zealand, Edgewater Resort, Charlie’s Drinks and Pasifika Proud.

For more information, please visit www.aucklandnz.com/pasifika

Pasifika Festival Factsheet

This year, the Festival, scheduled to be held at Western Springs Park, on Saturday March 25, 2017 (10 am to 6pm) and on Sunday March 26, 2017 (10 am to 4 pm), is ahead of time to accommodate events happening in Auckland.

More than 60,000 visitors are expected over the two days.

Approximately 220 performance groups (both local and international)

More than 200 food and craft stalls

A special 25th Anniversary Showcase performance featuring Ura Tabu Dance Company and vocal group Resonate will be held on Saturday 25 March (4 pm 6 pm at Samoa Village)

Resonate will return on Sunday morning at 10am, at the Fijian Village, to perform in the 25th anniversary choral celebration with other Pacific choral groups.

Applications for stallholders and performers remain open until March 10, 2017.

To apply, please www.aucklandnz.com/pasifika

