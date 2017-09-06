Plans to make Auckland more loveable and liveable

Supplied Content

Auckland, September 6, 2017

Auckland Council approved the next stage to improve and develop Aucklands city centre and waterfront for greater public use at yesterdays Planning Committee.

The city centre accounts for 20% of Aucklands GDP. Around 45,000 people live there, and the daytime population reaches several hundred thousand with the daily influx of tourists, students and workers which continues to grow.

Victoria Street Linear Park

To cater directly for this increasing number of Aucklanders, a package of proposed projects includes plans for new recreational spaces along the waters edge and a change in design for Victoria Street that will provide a more relaxed street environment to favour walking and cycling between Victoria and Albert parks. This is known as the Victoria Street Linear Park and will also link to the Nelson Street Cycleway and Aucklands soon to be busiest commuter rail terminal – Aotea Station. A 4.5-hectare destination park for the Wynyard headland has also been approved for concept development.

New Transport Network

As part of the overall improvements to the city centre, Auckland Transport has also proposed a new public transport network that will include better bus connections across Aucklands Midtown and Downtown areas, including a new bus facility for Quay Street East, removing the need for buses to operate in the Lower Queen Street and central Quay Street area.

This will also to make Quay Street more pedestrian-friendly between Commerce Street and the Viaduct, improving access between the citys Downtown space and Wynyard Quarter. Scheduled seawall replacement along Quay Street also offers the opportunity for improved pedestrian access down to water-level terraces.

Bus Terminal in Grafton

A new bus terminal adjoining the University in Grafton has also received initial approval, allowing Wellesley Street to become the main mid-town bus route. This frees Victoria Street to become the Linear Park.

These developments will be undertaken in conjunction with reconfiguring the piers in the Ferry Basin between Queens and Princes wharves, to allow for the increasing use of ferry services.

Dependent on negotiations with the Ports of Auckland, a transition of Captain Cook Wharf to include a cruise facility is also proposed for the longer term, to accommodate the growing number of visiting cruise ships and the increasing number of larger vessels that are arriving into Auckland year-on-year.

The plan builds on several years of planning for Aucklands waterfront and integrates a forward-looking public transport programme to accommodate and support Aucklands significant growth. It is the result of a significant collaboration between Auckland Transport, Auckland Council, Panuku Development Auckland, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA).

Funding Process

Options for delivery and funding of the proposed projects, as well as further public consultation, will be explored as the council works through its 10-year Budget which will be released for public consultation in early 2018 before it is finalised in June 2018.

Planning Committee Chair, Councillor Chris Darby, gave an impassioned speech which welcomed the councils agreement on this ambitious plan. He re-iterated the cultural uniqueness of the city as well as the importance of delivering a resilient infrastructure that will continue to co-exist with the remarkable ecosystem that drew the first iwi to Tmaki Makaurau.

Councillor Darby commented, I am particularly pleased at the emphasis the plans have placed on creating a city that really works for our people. With an ever-increasing number of residents, students and tourists, it is important that we cater for a variety of purposes and needs, as well as ensuring that we create attractive and beautiful spaces in our city for people to simply enjoy.

Statutory Processes

Following their deliberations on the citys waterfront and mid-town, the committee approved commencement of statutory processes for three plan changes. These are at Drury, Three Kings and Whenuapai. If successful, these plan changes open development for up to 7800 additional dwellings for Aucklanders.

Mayor Phil Goff said I am grateful to the committee for the careful pragmatic manner in which they are ensuring land-supply for Aucklands current housing needs. It is particularly gratifying to get community agreement and see the Three Kings Development finally resolved and proceeding.

