Police in search of hit-and-run-driver

Radio New Zealand

Auckland, Monday, January 16, 2017

The driver who fatally injured 16-year-old Auckland skateboarder Jacob Pakura will know ‘without doubt’ that they hit somebody, police said.

The teenager was found unconscious on Rua Road, New Lynn, on Saturday (January 14) night and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Police said that they have gone from door to door in the area and try to find more witnesses that would help piece together what happened.

They said that they were still working to gather CCTV footage in the area.

Neighbours speak

Inspector Trevor Beggs told reporters this afternoon that neighbours described hearing a car coming down the road at speed, just prior to midnight on Saturday.

The driver would have known they had hit somebody and would have had a significant amount of damage to their car, Mr Beggs said.

They would face significant charges when they were found, he said.

“To have left a young man lying in the middle of the road with catastrophic injuries is just simply unthinkable. We request any panel beaters or mechanics who might have had someone come in in the last few days with suspicious damage to their car, and wanting a quick repair job, to come forward,” Mr Beggs said.

The teenager’s mother and other family members attended the news conference at the scene this afternoon, with a blessing held thereafter.

Photo Caption:

Family members of Jacob Pakura, with Inspector Trevor Beggs, spoke to media at the scene where the 16-year-old was found – Picture for Radio New Zealand by Carla Penman Radio New Zealand

