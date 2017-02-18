Police looking for Indian assaulter

Saturday, February 18, 2017 (520 pm)

The Nelson Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the Harley Street area in Nelson in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1am, a woman was found on Harley Street in a distressed state after being assaulted by a man possibly of Indian descent.

“The Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen or heard anything in connection with the incident,” a notification said.

Information can be shared with Nelson Police on (03) 5463840 or with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.

*

