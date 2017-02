Christchurch, Saturday, February 11, 2017

The New Zealand Police have named the woman who was found dead in Hoon Hay, Christchurch on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Worner said she was 51-year-old Savita Devi Naidu.

Her body was found on Tankerville Road in the Christchurch suburb.

“The matter has been referred to the Coroner. There are no suspicious circumstances and Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death,” Worner said.

