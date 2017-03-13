Police probe on group attack on Diary

Auckland, March 13, 2107

National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who is also the Parliamentary Select Committee and Parliamentary Private Secretary to Police Minister has expressed his sympathy to the victims of an aggravated robbery at a Dairy in Mt Roskill yesterday (Sunday).

He said, “I am confident that our Police will resolve this case soon.”

Police officials said that a group of seven alleged offenders entered a dairy on Melrose Road just after 7 am on Sunday, armed with a baseball bat and a crowbar.

“The group assaulted two people working in the shop and fled in two cars taking cash and cigarettes with them. Both victims were treated by ambulance staff at the scene and were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition,” they said.

New Zealand Herald reported autoed an Auckland District Health Board representative as saying that one woman has been discharged from hospital and that the man who was seriously injured is now stable and is being transferred to North Shore Hospital.

“He is not being transferred because of his injuries.”

Anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6400. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

