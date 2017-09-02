Politicians set to debate on housing issue

University of Auckland Business School

Auckland, September 2, 2017

Seeking to refocus the attentions of voters on one of the main issues confronting the country, the New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) is holding a pre-election housing debate in Auckland next Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

The free public debate, to be moderated by economics commentator Rod Oram, will take place at the University of Aucklands Business School at 630 pm.

The debate will include spokespeople from all of the parties contesting the general election: Phil Twyford (Labour), Alfred Ngaro (National), Julie Anne Gentner (Green), Denis ORourke (New Zealand First), Carrie Stoddart-Smith (Mori Party), Stephen Berry (ACT), Geoff Simmons (TOP) and Damian Light (United Future).

Seeking solutions

NZIA President Christina van Bohemen said that the purpose of the debate is to elicit from the various speakers their parties solutions to New Zealands housing difficulties.

I think by now we can all agree what the problems are. Were interested in hearing about the parties answers to the problems, she said.

Ms van Bohemen said that the debates participants will be asked to address the topics of housing supply and affordability, intensification and the capability of the construction industry.

Healthy Housing

As architects, we naturally also have an interest in the subject of the design quality of New Zealand housing, across the price spectrum. We advocate for healthy housing that meets the needs of New Zealanders, whatever their income, and is of enduring quality, Ms van Bohemen said.

After the debate, the audience will have an opportunity to meet the speakers and other politicians present.

The political debate kicks off the 2017 Festival of Architecture, which is being held around the country from September 7 to September 17, 2017.

