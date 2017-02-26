Popular Keralite passes away

Hamilton, February 26, 2017

Thomas Philip, affectionately known as ‘Baby Chettan’ passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017 after a brief illness.

He was 63 years old and left behind his wife Therissa, children Tobin, Texin and Tincy and grandchildren.

Mr Phillip arrived in New Zealand in 2004 and was well known in Hamilton, especially among the members of the Indian community.

A true giver

“He was President of the Hamilton Kerala Samajam and has helped many new migrants to settle well. Anyone could go up to him for help and he would do his best. He was a source of endearment to many people and was a true giver,” friend and colleague Dilip Kurien Mathan said in a statement.

A Church Service was held today in Hamilton.

After public viewing and a public meeting, the mortal remains of Mr Philip will be flown to India, where a funeral service will held on March 4, 2017.

*

Photo Caption:

Thomas Philip (Baby Chettan)

Share this: Facebook

