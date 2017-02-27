Prime Minister Bill English launches Electionlink of Indian Newslink

Auckland, Monday, February 27, 2017

Prime Minister Bill English, Ministers Judith Collins, Mark Mitchell, Alfred Ngaro, more than 12 Members of Parliament, members of the Board of Directors of the National Party, businesspersons, supporters and volunteers at the launch of ‘Electionlink’ of Indian Newslink at Raviz Restaurant in Botany Junction in Auckland. Mr English later opened the Electionlink Page dedicated to National Party.

Indian Newslink will carry detailed reports and pictures in its March 1, 2017 issue.

Photo Caption:

Electionlink Launch Slide Dev Dhingra takes a selfie with Prime Minister Bill English watched by Ronita and Aklesh Sharma Prime Minister Bill English with Ravi Singh, Vijay Goel, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi and Melissa Lee

Pictures by Hemant Parikh

