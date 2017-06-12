Prime Minister’s Asian Scholarships announced

Supplied Content

Paul Goldsmith

Wellington, June 12, 2017

We are announcing the funding round for recipients of the Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia (PMSA).

202 New Zealand students from universities and institutes of technology have been selected to travel to top institutions throughout Asia as part of the second 2016-2017 scholarship round.

Individual recipients and groups of up to 20 students will carry out a wide variety of student exchanges, undergraduate or postgraduate study, research or internships.

Academic Ambassadors

The recipients of these scholarships will be ambassadors for New Zealand as they head overseas and form global connections that will last a lifetime.

Since it was set up in 2013, the PMSA has enabled more than 1100 New Zealand students to experience an international education in Asian countries.

Building new connections and networks, developing a deeper understanding of language and culture, and gaining an international perspective in their area of expertise are just some of the benefits for these students.

The recipients will study in 10 countries throughout Asia, with China, Japan and Singapore the top three destinations in this funding round.

Exchange Programmes

Study programmes for the 59 individual students include a one-semester exchange at National University of Singapore, an internship at the Hong Kong office of a global law firm, a Master of International Studies at Seoul National University in Korea, and two years’ postdoctoral research at the Institute of Robotics, Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China.

A further 143 students were awarded a scholarship as part of 12 group applications.

Annual funding for the PMSA increased to $3 million in 2016-2017, and is due to increase to $3.5 million in 2018-2019, reflecting New Zealand’s growing education connections with Asia and the high calibre of applicants. The total value of the scholarships awarded this round is $1.6 million.

Applications for the first 2017-2018 PMSA will open on June 16, 2017, and will close on September 30, 2017.

Further information, including the names of the scholarship recipients, is available here.

Paul Goldsmith is Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister of New Zealand.

