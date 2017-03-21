Public hearing on Plan Change in Bay of Plenty

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 21, 2017

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has convened a hearing to discuss Plan Change 10 which addresses the issue of chemical fertilisers leaching into the rivers and lakes of the Rotorua catchment.

The hearing, which commenced on Monday March 13, 2017, and finishes on Tuesday April 4, 2017 isbeing held at the Millennium Hotel, 1270 Hinemoa Street, Rotorua.

The plan is to limit stock numbers and the application rates of chemical fertilisers in this region which will impact on farmers and growers. They will reasonably assume that their yields will suffer and they will be financially disadvantaged.

Alternative Answer

There is, however, an alternative answer to this serious problem which will benefit all present and future stakeholders.

Recent advances in microbial technology have seen a breakthrough in the performance of biological fertilisers.

These have been trialled over several years in over 40 countries with a wide variety of crops and pasture types. The major benefits are increased yields, reduced dependence on chemical fertilisers, better soil aeration, increased water retention. and a significant reduction in nitrate runoff.

Approaches have been made to various agricultural bodies, researchers and industry leaders to trial these polymicrobial fertilisers and see the results for themselves.

With the exception of a few forward-thinking individuals, there has been little interest in adopting this important and effective new technology.

This is no doubt largely due to the virtual monopoly of the two main fertiliser cooperatives and the relationship with their farmer/shareholders.

A better way

One of very few submissions supporting the council’s moves was heard last Wednesday (Submission 090) demonstrating that there is indeed a better way to meet the objectives of Plan Change 10 without any detriment to the local agricultural industry. More importantly this bio-technology will promote a pristine environment to pass on to future generations.

Disappointingly there were no questions asked after the submission was heard despite a compelling power-point presentation by soil scientist Dr Philip Schofield.

Full details on the proposed changes can be found on the council’s website.

Please click https://www.boprc.govt.nz/media/508998/n-lake-rotorua-nutrient-management-plan-change-10-version-4-for-notification-29-february-2016-

Attending the hearing last week were two directors of Biocrop Limited.

This company has been set up to distribute a well proven product utilising Sumagrow technology which emerged from research at Michigan State University.

We believe that it is vital for the media to attend and widely publish the message that chemical fertiliser is not the only way to fertilise our soils and indeed is detrimental to them.

A paradigm shift is vitally and urgently needed to make New Zealand truly ‘Clean and Green’ as is endlessly touted by the tourism industry and primary producers.

