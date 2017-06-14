Public Meetings on trade opportunity

Venkat Raman

Trade Minister Todd McClay has planned to hold a series of trade-related public, iwi and business events for public engagement to help New Zealanders identify new opportunities and benefits from trade agreements.

These meetings, to be held in June and July throughout New Zealand will include discussions on trade negotiation agenda, the NZ-China FTA upgrade, the prospective NZ-European Union FTA, Brexit, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Pacific Islands FTA – Pacer Plus, as well issues with the Pacific Alliance and countries of Mercosur.

Wealth and Job creators

The meetings follow significant engagement in 2016 on TPP, RCEP, EU FTA and Trade Agenda 2030.

“Trade is important to every region of the country and the jobs of more than six hundred thousand New Zealanders are linked to our export sectors. It is important the public can talk about their priorities with our trade experts and discuss why we fight so hard for greater fairness in important overseas export markets,” Mr McClay said.

The first discussion, focusing on the recently concluded Pacer Plus agreement between 12 Pacific Island countries, Australia and New Zealand was held early this month with the Council of International Development at Oxfam’s Auckland office.

Quality pacts

“We want New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses to give their views. This feedback will help inform the Government’s approach to future negotiations,” Mr McClay said.

Information on the public meetings can be found at: www.mfat.govt.nz/trade/engagement/

