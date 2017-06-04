Queen Elizabeth honours Robert Khan

Appointment as Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Radio Tarana Managing Director and Chief Executive as Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

In the List of Honours announced this morning to commemorate her 91st Birthday, the Queen’s Citation said that she and the New Zealand government recognised Mr Khan for his services to Broadcasting and the Indian Community.

Prime Minister’s tribute

In his Congratulatory Message, Prime Minister Bill English said that New Zealand is fortunate to have citizens (like Robert Khan) who are able and willing serve selflessly their community and their country.

“The Honour you have received will allow those closest to you and those with whom you have worked, the opportunity to show their appreciation of your dedication. It also gives wider New Zealand public the chance to recognise your efforts,” he said.

Propitious Recognition

The Honour comes at a propitious time when Radio Tarana is marking its 22nd Anniversary (on June 15, 2017). Mr Khan has been the chief architect of its success and the main instrument of its destiny.

He has used the Radio Station to not only promote the interests of the Indian community but also provide them latest news, events occurring in the community and quality entertainment. He has also created employment opportunities for scores of people who have gone on to achieve loftier goals in their careers. Among them is Dr Parmjeet Parmar, Member of Parliament on National Party’s List since 2014, who served Radio Tarana from the day of its establishment.

Leading Brand

Radio Tarana has achieved a series of Firsts and significant recognition by the industry, businesses and communities.

Tarana was the first ethnic radio broadcaster to sign a joint venture with MediaWorks Radio, and in 2014 became the first ethnic radio network to partner with NZME, on their iHeartRadio platform.

Last year (on May 20, 2016), he was recognised for his ‘exceptional contribution to Radio in New Zealand,’ at the Annual Radio New Zealand Awards ceremony.

Ethnic Media Champion

Mr Khan’s success with the Tarana model has paved the way for ethnic radio in New Zealand and has been used to champion the cause of ethnic media.

Mr Khan serves on a number of advisory and governance boards including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Small Business Advisory Group and Member, New Zealand Radio Broadcasters Association. He is also involved with several businesses and broadcast organisations in Fiji, India and across Asia.

Mr Khan said that the Award represents the hard work of the Tarana team and the love and care bestowed on him by his parents Robert Khan (Senior) and Mariam Evangeline, wife Prakashni and their children Zara and Kiyaan.

“I am humbled to receive this Award. I am very honoured, but this Award is not about me; it reflects all the work done by people during this Tarana journey. I am motivated by people, with and for whom I work. I am motivated by my parents, my wife and my children. Radio Tarana is the pulse of the Indian community. It acts as the connection for the Indian diaspora here to their culture, entertainment, music and information. It is more than just a radio brand; it engages with the New Zealand Indian community and not only provides a service, but has a role in growing and showcasing Indian culture in New Zealand,” he said.

Our Partnership

From organising events, dinners, opinion pools and surveys, Radio Tarana and Indian Newslink work as each other’s extension not only to offer the best to our customers but also enable staff to share each other’s expertise.

Radio Tarana has been the Sponsor of the Business Excellence in Marketing Category of the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards for the past nine years and a Principal Sponsor of the Indian Newslink Sir Anand Satyanand Lecture for the past five years.

Mr Khan said that while healthy competition is good for everyone concerned, cut-throat efforts benefit no one- not even the person with the razor.

“It is a pity that many do not understand the responsibility that a media house entails. We have a duty towards our community, society and the country and at no time there should be a compromise on our principles. It is perhaps our penchant for quality, integrity and transparency that has cemented the Radio Tarana-Indian Newslink partnership,” he said.

